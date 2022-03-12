$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

FTRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

