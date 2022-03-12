10,282 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $66,839,088. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

