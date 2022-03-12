119,914 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Signify Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 148.65.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

