$12.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.13 million and the highest is $13.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.96 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.