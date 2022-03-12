$12.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.13 million and the highest is $13.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.96 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.
In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
