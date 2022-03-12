13,460,335 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,460,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,258,000. NU accounts for about 6.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.29% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. 14,452,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478,825. Nu Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

