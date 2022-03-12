$14.73 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post $14.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.10 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $52.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

