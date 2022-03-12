14,000 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.98 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

