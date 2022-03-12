14,205 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

