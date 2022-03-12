$157.51 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce $157.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.02 million and the lowest is $157.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $687.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

