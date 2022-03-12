$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.72 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

