$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Textron has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

