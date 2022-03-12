206,247 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,326,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,673,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,210,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

