22,563 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 624,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

