22,999 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

