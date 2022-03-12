$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will report $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $118.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

CSTL opened at $39.95 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after buying an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

