$256.25 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report sales of $256.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.