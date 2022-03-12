26,900 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

