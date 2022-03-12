$270.50 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report $270.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,531,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.47 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.