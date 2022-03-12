$270.50 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report $270.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,531,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ONB opened at $17.47 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.
About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)
Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.