$277.62 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post $277.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.