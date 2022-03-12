$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

