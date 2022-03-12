$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

