$30.64 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.88 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $125.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

