30,744 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 232,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 399,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,879,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $91.42 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

