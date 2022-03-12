$35.02 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the lowest is $31.33 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $158.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.43 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.