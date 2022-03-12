$370.85 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $370.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.10 million and the highest is $374.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

