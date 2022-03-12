382,778 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 382,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.94. 1,216,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,177. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

