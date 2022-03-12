3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $334.38

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.38 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.70). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.59), with a volume of 711,047 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.38.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.