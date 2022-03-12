3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

