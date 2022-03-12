$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.07 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE BK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

