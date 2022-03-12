$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce $400.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

