43,068 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3,398.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.