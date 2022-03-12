5,195 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.14. 290,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

