5,246 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $642.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.72 and its 200 day moving average is $623.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

