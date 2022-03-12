$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to report $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $3.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

IMRX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.