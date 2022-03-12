545,103 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 545,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 285,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,252. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

