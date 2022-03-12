$56.06 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $56.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. SEMrush reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $246.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $247.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.01 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $10.19 on Friday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -509.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEMrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

