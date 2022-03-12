57,220 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

