$573.15 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to post sales of $573.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.87 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $136.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.06. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

