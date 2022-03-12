59,292 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000.

AA traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,688,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

