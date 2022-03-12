$60.69 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.47 million and the highest is $61.09 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

