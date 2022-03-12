$605.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report sales of $605.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.90 million and the lowest is $605.03 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of UCTT opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

