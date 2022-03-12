62,365 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $39.70 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

