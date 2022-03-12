$63.78 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to post $63.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.10 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $279.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.44 million to $283.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.39 million, with estimates ranging from $331.28 million to $350.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,843 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

