69,272 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 933,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,772,000 after purchasing an additional 193,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,582,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

