$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to report $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

