$736.52 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce $736.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN opened at $42.14 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.