76,132 Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,132 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $16.60 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $516.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.