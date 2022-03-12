8,225 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

