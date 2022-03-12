$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $315.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

WPRT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

