$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.